Bold Predictions for MSU's Offense
The Michigan State Spartans reimagined their offense ahead of the 2025 season.
MSU did not perform particularly well on the offensive side of the ball last season, finishing 13th in the Big Ten in total offense (333.4 yards per game) and 15th in scoring (19.3 points per game).
Jonathan Smith knew last year’s offensive unit did not play well, so he and his staff hit the transfer portal hard to find talent to help them win in his second season.
MSU fans must get used to the new players who will be major contributors this upcoming season.
Too many times, prediction stories make bold statements for the sake of being bold. Today, we will make bold predictions, but we actually believe these will come true.
So, here are some bold predictions about what could happen for the Spartan offense this season.
The run game is better than in 2024 - This one is probably bold, but maybe it shouldn’t be.
Nate Carter and Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams are no longer on the team, which means the running back talent is worse than it was last season. However, this group will perform better in 2025.
Jim Michalczik has had a year under his belt developing the offensive line, and young running backs like Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis are ready to step up. Don’t be shocked to see Elijah Tau-Tolliver perform at a high level, either.
Conner Moore will make an All-Big Ten Team - The last MSU offensive lineman to make an All-Big Ten team was David Beedle in 2017, who made the Third Team.
Moore transferred from Montana State, where he was an FCS All-American in 2024, leading the Bobcats to a national championship appearance. He won’t lead his new MSU team to a national championship, but he has the chance to have a great season.
There are elite offensive linemen in the Big Ten, but Moore will play at a high level and earn a spot on one of the teams. He will aim for the First or Second Team, but any team would mean he had a good season.
Jack Velling will be a first-round NFL Draft pick - We have seen the value of pass-catching tight ends grow in the NFL in the last few seasons, and Velling will have a big year to vault himself into first-round conversations.
