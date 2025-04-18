All terrapins

Maryland starter makes it official, enters the transfer portal

The Maryland Terrapins have lost some significant pieces on the roster to the transfer portal, particularly on the offensive line.

This one won't come as much of a surprise, but offensive tackle Andre Roye officially entered his name into the transfer portal on Thursday. At 6-6, 295-pounds, Roye was Maryland's starting left tackle during the 2024 season. But back in February, it was reported that Roye had left the program.

In addition to the fact that Roye seemed to struggle with penalties last season, he was facing some tough competition heading into the 2025 campaign. Maryland signed coveted transfer target Rahtrel Perry from the portal, along with signing two offensive tackles in the '25 recruiting class in Lamar Williams and Ben Beymer. Even with those additions Maryland's offensive line has lost some significant pieces, and the loss of Roye only adds to the challenge of replacing those pieces.

Roye was a former three-star recruit and part of Maryland's 2022 recruiting class as the No. 45 ranked offensive tackle in the country.

