Spartans' Jordan Hall Feels the Freedom in Year 2, Doesn't Buy the Doubt
Jordan Hall was one of the few bright spots for Michigan State last season. Amid the dismal defeats and the unceremonious departure of former head Mel Tucker, the true freshman linebacker's play stood out.
Hall played in all 12 games. He made six starts and finished fourth on the team in tackles with 67. He looks to have a whole lot more of both in Year 2. On Monday, Hall told reporters where he thought the growth in his game was most evident to himself.
"Probably just seeing things a little bit faster. Noticing things, tendencies that offenses do," Hall said. "Just adapting to that quicker on the field."
Hall will have a new defensive coordinator in Joe Rossi, who joined head coach Jonathan Smith's staff in December. Rossi is also the linebackers coach.
A defensive guru, Rossi throws many schmes at opposing offenses. Even his base defense can't be pinned down -- is it a 4-3, a 3-4, or a mix of both? Hybrid 4-3 is commonly used to describe it. Rossi utilizes a stand-up rush end. Hall said it is much different from the defense he played in as a freshman. He also gave a hint as to what his role could potentially be this season.
"For me, personally, I feel like linebackers have a little more freedom, a little more ability to play downhill," Hall said. "Last year, I wasn't really playing as much on the edge as I've kind of been shown so far this year. I'm excited about about those two things."
This year, the Spartans have a new staff and a roster that looks vastly different from last season's. In many ways, it is a superior roster. There are still many doubters in the media at large, however. Hall doesn't buy the narrative that the Spartans will do poorly.
"I think coming into this year, we have a lot of doubt from outside sources as to what we are capable of and what people think the outcome of our season will be," Hall said. "But I believe and I think everybody in this building believes that we have the potential to do a lot of great things this eyar. We've added some new parts, new coaches, new players who are all bought in on achieving the same goal. Everybody in this building has high [expectations] for this year."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.