MSU Lands Pair of Transfer DBs
Michigan State football has landed its third and fourth commits from the spring transfer portal window.
The first of the two is cornerback Anthony Pinnace from Iowa Western Community College. He announced his commitment on social media on Sunday.
Pinnace had transferred to UTSA this past winter before just recently hitting the portal again.
The transfer was rated a three-star junior college (JUCO) prospect by 247Sports, which had him ranked the No. 2 JUCO prospect from Michigan, the No. 2 cornerback prospect from the JUCO level and the No. 12 overall JUCO prospect in the nation.
Pinnace posted 16 tackles and five pass breakups in 11 games for the Reivers last season and helped lead them to the junior college national title game.
Prior to Western Community, Pinnace played for Independence Community College in Kansas, where he was a JUCO first-team All-American honoree. He hails from Ypsilanti and played for Huron High School.
The second defensive back commit was former Bowling Green safety Tracy Revels. His commitment to Michigan State was first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports/247Sports. Revels has since confirmed the commitment with a social media post.
Revels comes off an impressive redshirt freshman season with the Falcons, having totaled 40 tackles and a pass defensed in 12 games, starting in seven of them.
The Texarkana, Texas native was a three-star prospect from Liberty-Eylau High School. He was ranked the No. 119 safety in the class of 2024 and the No. 220 class of 2024 prospect from Texas, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The commitment comes less than a week after the Spartans lost veteran safety Dillon Tatum to the transfer portal, which opened up a need for depth in the secondary.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith listed that area as a need when he had spoken to the media following the Spartans' 14th spring practice on April 17.
In a matter of hours, the Spartans have gotten the depth they sought in their secondary, once again looking to smaller schools to fill the need.
The Spartans are up to 20 commits from the 2024-25 transfer portal now.
