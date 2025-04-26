Spartan Legend Kenneth Walker III Gets O-Line Help in NFL Draft
The Seattle Seahawks used their first-round draft pick to address the offensive line. This helps former Michigan State star running back Kenneth Walker III, who ran behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL last season.
The Seahawks selected North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel with the No. 18 pick in the first round.
Zabel impressed scouts leading to the draft and had the highest NFL Next Gen Stats total score for a guard at the 2025 Draft Combine.
The first-team Associated Press FCS All-American started 31 games for North Dakota State over the last two seasons and will boost Seattle’s offensive line with his positional versatility.
Zabel is a significant acquisition for the Seahawks' offensive line, which ranked No. 31 by Pro Football Focus at the end of the 2024 season.
There have been many changes during Walker’s tenure with the Seahawks, and the offense will look much different in 2025 after the hiring of new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.
All-Pro wide receiver DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, longtime receiver Tyler Lockett signed with the Tennessee Titans and veteran gunslinger Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Walker has been a consistent presence in Seattle as one of the only members who has survived coaching changes and player movement after he was selected with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
However, the former Spartan running back has seen his rushing totals decrease in consecutive seasons after rushing for over 1,000 yards as a rookie.
Walker will likely split carries with running back Zach Charbonet. The former UCLA running back rushed for 569 yards and eight rushing touchdowns, one more than Walker.
Seattle will have to decide whether to commit significant money to Walker or continue rebuilding with Charbonnet as the running back of the future.
Walker enters the season on an expiring contract and could benefit from Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley resetting the running back market this offseason. Barkley signed a two-year, $41-million deal, the highest AAV ever for a running back.
If Walker returns to his 2022 production, he might not break Barkley’s record, but he could earn a significant second contract.
