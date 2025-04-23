Breaking Down Former Spartans Selected in Recent NFL Drafts
Michigan State Football has had 10 players selected in the NFL Draft over the past five drafts.
Running back Kenneth Walker III and wide receiver Jayden Reed are the only Spartans to be drafted in the second round or higher this decade.
Walker was the second running back off the board in 2022, selected with the No. 41 overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks.
Reed boosted his stock during the Senior Bowl, rising from a projected mid-round pick to the No. 50 overall pick. In two seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Reed has proven to be a great talent, amassing nearly 1,000 yards from scrimmage in both seasons.
Defensive back Josiah Scott is the third-highest pick out of Michigan State in the last five drafts. Selected in the fourth round with the No. 137 pick by Jacksonville, Scott spent a season with the Jaguars before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2021-2023.
The Spartans have had four players drafted in the sixth round. Former Spartans wide receiver Jalen Nailor has been the most successful sixth-round selection. Nailor had a breakout season in 2024, playing in all 17 games for the Minnesota Vikings. He received a career-high 42 targets and six receiving touchdowns.
Punter Bryce Baringer was selected with the No. 192 overall pick in the sixth round by the New England Patriots in 2023. Over the past two seasons, the Patriots have struggled on offense, which led to Baringer receiving plenty of appearances. In 2023, Baringer had the second-most punts in the NFL.
Tight end Connor Heyward was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Spartan was reunited with his All-Pro defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.
Cornerback Ameer Speed was also drafted by New England in 2023. Speed has bounced around with short stints in Chicago and Indianapolis.
Center Nick Samac, offensive tackle AJ Acuri and defensive end Kenny Willekes were all selected in the seventh round of the draft.
The Spartans have a few players who will potentially hear their names called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell this weekend. Running back Nate Carter and offensive lineman Luke Newman are projected to be late-round picks.
