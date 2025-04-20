Where Does K9 Rank Among MSU RBs?
The 2021 season was a special one for running back Kenneth Walker III, and in just one year at Michigan State, he carved his name into the history books. But with a long line of standout Spartan running backs, where does Walker rank all-time?
Walker spent his first two collegiate seasons at Wake Forest, before transferring to Michigan State in 2021. It was a perfect fit, and he immediately set East Lansing on fire. He rushed for 1,636 yards and scored 19 total touchdowns. He led the Spartans to a 37-33 victory over Michigan in a game where he scored five touchdowns.
Walker won the Doak Walker Award for the nation's top running back, and he was a Heisman finalist. In one season, he cemented himself as a Michigan State legend.
How does he stack up with the other Michigan State greats?
1. Lorenzo White (1984-1987)
Michigan State's all-time leading rusher with 4,887 yards, and in 1985, he set the Michigan State single-season rushing record with 2,066 yards. He was a Heisman finalist and a two-time All-American.
In 2023, White was elected into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame. He went on to play eight seasons in the NFL.
2. Le'Veon Bell (2010-2012)
Powerful, strong, and silky smooth. He rushed for 3,346 yards and 33 touchdowns in his three seasons as a Spartan. He was drafted by the Pittsburg Steelers and had a very successful NFL career, scoring 42 touchdowns while rushing for 6,554 yards.
3. Javon Ringer (2005-2008)
Michigan State's all-time leader in all-purpose yards with 5,426, and second all-time in rushing yards with 4,398. Elected into the Michigan State Hall of Fame in 2023. He was drafted by the Tennessee Titans and spent four years in the NFL.
4. Kenneth Walker III
In terms of pure talent, Kenneth Walker III may be the most electric running back to ever wear the green and white. His playmaking, burst and ability to carry the team on his back is second to none.
But when you stack him up against the all-time Spartan greats, longevity is against him. With only one season, he cannot be regarded as the greatest running back in Michigan State's prolific history.
That being said, his impact was unforgettable. On talent alone, he can easily be regarded as one of the most explosive players in Spartan history.
Walker was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 NFL draft. In only three seasons, he has made a dynamic impact and is one of the game's most exciting players.
Please be sure you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.