NFL Analyst Thinks Spartan Great Should be Traded
Former Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III is entering his fourth NFL season and looks to continue the success he has had over the years. Although there is a chance that he could be dealt to a new destination ahead of Week 1 after a recent report came out on Wednesday.
Matt Holder of Bleacher Report recently suggested "1 Trade Each NFL Team Should Consider Before the 2025 Season Starts." Walker was the Seattle Seahawks' candidate and very well could be moved after what his counterpart did last season.
"Walker is entering a contract year and has had declining production since his rookie season," Holder wrote. "Meanwhile, Zach Charbonnet was more efficient in 2024, averaging half a yard more per carry than Walker. Also, Damien Martinez has the makings of being a steal as a seventh-round pick.
"The Seahawks might want to see how the running backs look in training camp before being completely comfortable making a move. But, especially if he doesn’t have a future with the club, getting something for the 2022 second-round pick wouldn’t be a bad idea."
Walker has amassed 2,528 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns in his three seasons as a pro with his rookie year being his best as a Rookie of the Year finalist (1,050 yds + nine TD's). He played in just 12 games last season, the lowest of his career, and totaled career-lows in yards (573) and TD's (7).
The 24-year-old still has a lot left in the tank, but the life expectancy of a running back in the NFL is always a short-term situation. With Walker's value still fairly high, Seattle very well could make the move ahead of Week 1 or sometime during next season, depending on their success level.
Regardless, Walker has to prove that he is a valuable starting running back and stick in the role that he has assumed over the past three years. If he returns to his rookie year form, either Seattle will trust and keep him, or look to move the former Spartan for some elite trade value.
