MSU Alum Facing Critical Season in His Career
Former Spartan Kenneth Walker III is one of the more dynamic running backs the NFL has.
But you would never have known that.
You probably think of him as a decent back who you would draft on your fantasy teams and then get infuriated with his inconsistency (trust me, I would know).
After his rookie year, when he ran for 1,050 yards on 4.6 yards per carry, it seemed like Walker was poised for stardom.
And yet, his sophomore season turned out to be a disappointment, as opposed to an expected breakout.
He only ran for 905 yards and eight touchdowns, but this time on 4.1 yards per carry. Then, the following year, he missed six games and had the least effective season of his career.
So what exactly happened? Were teams starting to figure him out? How could someone with so much explosiveness find a way to lose his way?
Part of it definitely has to do with how he’s been used, and the fact that the Seattle Seahawks decided to draft a running back Zach Charbonnet in the second round, after Walker was the runner-up for Offensive Rookie of the Year, wasn’t a ringing endorsement.
The eye test told you everything you needed to know about “K9.” An explosive first step, incredible juking ability, and speed that can blow you away.
We’ve seen glimpses of it since his rookie year, but never at a consistent rate, and now, because of the 2024 season, his durability is coming into question.
It’s no secret that the running back position is one of the more physically grueling positions in the sport. And for Walker, with his 5-foot-9, 211-pound build, he’s been more susceptible to taking punishment.
Last month, there were rumors that Walker was a candidate to be traded, but those rumors have seemingly died down. It’s clear that Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald and GM John Schneider want to see what they have in their prized running back before making any snap judgments.
And if that means taking a hit on his value, so be it.
The Seahawks have a backup plan if Walker doesn’t work, and his name is Charbonnet, who has proved he can handle a starting workload.
Seattle has long been a factory of running backs since Pete Carroll was in charge, and it seemed like that trend was going to continue. But now, this feels like Walker’s “prove-it” season — his shot at securing a second (and lucrative) contract.
He has the talent. Now, can he stay on the field to use it?
