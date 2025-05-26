REPORT: Spartan Legend Deemed One of NFL's 'Most Underappreciated' Players
Michigan State legend Kenneth Walker III is probably considered one of the best running backs in the NFL, but he still has yet to truly reach that next level.
This is the year Walker will be expected to turn the corner for the Seattle Seahawks and establish himself as a Pro Bowl-level star.
Walker is entering Year 4 of his professional career, and his numbers have only decreased since his 1,000-yard rushing campaign in his rookie season. He did, however, miss eight games last year, and if he can have a fully healthy 2025 campaign, he could certainly reach the level he's expected to.
NFL.com's Gennaro Filice recently deemed Walker one of the NFL's "most underappreciated" players.
"Walker was appropriately appreciated during his debut campaign of 2022, when he cleared 1,000 yards rushing and finished a close second to Garrett Wilson in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting," Filice wrote.
"But the running back’s past two seasons have been marred by injuries and the continual deterioration of Seattle’s offensive line. In the final year of his rookie contract, though, Walker could enjoy a significant bounceback.
"First of all, GM John Schneider used April’s first-round pick on Grey Zabel, giving the interior O-line a much-needed infusion of talent. More importantly, second-year head coach Mike Macdonald has painstakingly expressed his desire to re-establish the ground game in Seattle.
"After a one-year dalliance with the more aerially oriented Ryan Grubb as his offensive coordinator, Macdonald swapped in Klint Kubiak, whose outside-zone scheme feels like a really nice fit for Walker’s one-cut explosiveness."
As Filice said, Seattle is placing an emphasis on the run game, and that means the opportunity is there for Walker to shine in 2025.
The Seahawks drafted Walker in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft following his iconic lone season at Michigan State, in which he was named the nation's Doak Walker Award winner.
Walker's 1,636 rushing yards are the program's fourth-most in a single season, while his 18 touchdowns are tied for fifth.
The Spartan transferred from Wake Forest and immediately elevated Michigan State back to prominence. The Spartans went 11-2 that season and won the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the last bowl game the program has made.
