Is Former Spartan in for 'Return-to-Form' Season?
Former Michigan State Spartan turned Seattle Seahawk Kenneth Walker III has been with the franchise since the 2022 season, as he was selected in the second round of that year's draft. After two stellar seasons as a Seahawk, the MSU product saw a decrease in production last season.
In his first season, Walker totaled over 1,000 rushing yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry. He was also able to score nine rushing touchdowns for his new franchise, making a solid impression coming out of MSU. However, these past two seasons, both Spartan and Seahawk fans saw Walker's stats decrease.
The following season, Walker fell 95 yards shy of hitting the 1,000 rushing yard mark for the second straight season. He was still able to score eight touchdowns and field 46 first downs, but that would be the last of his statistics in that range.
Last season for the MSU product, he only played in 12 games, which was a career low, and rushed for 573 yards. Yes, the brunt work has been split between Walker and former UCLA Bruin Zach Charbonnet, but going into Walker's final year of his rookie contract, the return to form could be on the horizon.
If Walker wants to showcase he is still a valuable back for Seattle, it will have to be done this season. With injury concerns already surrounding the former Spartan, he has to show he can stay healthy like he did when he first broke into the league.
Walker has been putting in the work this offseason, as he has been in the gym, keeping his physique up to par with what is needed in the world of the NFL. CBS Sports' Heath Cummings also sees Walker as a breakout star going into the new season.
"Even with Charbonnet having a role, that leaves plenty of room for a Walker breakout, especially if his rushing average rebounds like it should in a Kubiak system," Cummings wrote. "Walker ranks as a top-10 running back for me in May, and like Brown, I believe he has top-five upside."
Knowing that the former Spartan can provide with his wheels, as he's shown, he is a player fans should keep an eye on for the new season.
