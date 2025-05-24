REPORT: Former Spartan K9 Barely Missed Illustrious List
Michigan State football has seen a ton of its alumni take the field for a franchise in the National Football League over the years. While several thrive and some struggle, it is always great to see former Spartans thrive in the sport in which they excel.
One of the more successful MSU products to join the NFL in recent years has been Kenneth Walker III. Walker was drafted out of Michigan State in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. While his production has decreased since his rookie campaign, he is still one of the craftiest players MSU has ever sent to the next level.
So much so that going into his final year of his rookie contract with the Seattle Seahawks, the former Spartan looks to prove his worth in hopes of a nice payday. However, in Pro Football Focus' recent ranking of the top 25 players in the NFL under the age of 25, the MSU product wasn't valued as high due to his latest campaign, which could hold him back from nice compensation.
While Walker didn't crack the top 25 list, he wasn't too far off. In a similar ranking made by PFF of the "10 players who were just outside the rankings," you will find the MSU product's name.
"Walker remains one of the most underrated running backs in the NFL, a product of playing behind one of the league’s weakest offensive lines," wrote PFF's Zoltán Buday. "Despite that, the Michigan State alum has finished among the top 20 in PFF overall grade at the position in each of his three NFL seasons.
"In 2023, he finished sixth at the position in overall grade (83.5). In 2024, he finished seventh (88.5), with a 91.3 rushing grade that ranked fourth. He gained 78.7% of his rushing yards after contact, the seventh-highest rate at the position, and led all running backs with 0.40 broken tackles per carry."
Walker was the second player listed on this ranking, meaning he just missed the top 25 by two spots. Looking to capitalize and improve from a down season last year, the former Spartan running back will also look to become a player who won't be left off a top 25 list again.
