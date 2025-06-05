Is Zach Charbonnet Close to Becoming an RB1?
Often, running backs in the NFL have short career spans, which is why they've had such a hard time earning paydays like their peers at other positions. By the time they’re eligible for a big contract, their production is often already in decline.
One interesting case to watch is the running back room in Seattle, led by Kenneth Walker III and backed by UCLA alum Zach Charbonnet.
Walker is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has become a consistent injury risk. Over the course of his three-year career, he's missed 10 games, and his numbers have declined each season since his rookie year.
Whatever happens this season, Walker will likely seek a lucrative contract — but it’s unclear whether the Seahawks will be willing to oblige or even trade the explosive running back.
So what does that mean for Charbonnet?
It means his outlook may be significantly brighter than his running mate’s.
Last season, when Walker missed six games, Charbonnet was handed the keys as the starting running back, and he delivered. In those six starts, the second-year back ran for 433 yards and six touchdowns on 4.7 yards per carry.
He also proved himself as a capable pass-catching threat, finishing the season with 340 receiving yards.
Some would say Charbonnet runs in the mold of a classic Seahawks back — think Marshawn Lynch, Thomas Rawls, or Chris Carson. He’s a downhill, bowling-ball style runner who welcomes contact and is difficult to bring down in the open field. It’s a perfect contrast to Walker’s big-play explosiveness.
Charbonnet isn’t just a fill-in, he’s a legitimate threat whenever he lines up in the backfield.
He also brings stability and durability, two attributes Seattle desperately needs — and two that Walker has struggled to maintain.
Still, it’s a crowded backfield. Alongside the top two backs, the Seahawks also have third-year rusher Kenny McIntosh, a versatile, speedy, pass-catching weapon. They also added running back Damien Martinez in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Miami.
From a fantasy perspective, Charbonnet is a valuable asset no matter what happens. If Walker stays, Charbonnet is arguably the best handcuff in fantasy football. If Walker gets traded, Charbonnet immediately jumps into early-round draft territory.
He’s already proven he can handle a heavy workload — and whether it’s this season or next, the former Bruin has positioned himself as a potential lead back in the Pacific Northwest.
