Bengals Dig Up Noah Fant's Old Joe Burrow Post After Deal With TE

New tight end has long admired Joe Burrow's game.

Brigid Kennedy

The Seahawks released Fant on July 20. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Bengals appear to have done a little digging on their soon-to-be-newest tight end, Noah Fant—and it seems they like what they found.

After news broke Thursday morning that Fant, a free agent following his recent release from the Seattle Seahawks, is expected to sign with Cincinnati, an old post of Fant's resurfaced ... one that has to do with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

In the post, Fant was effusive in his praise of the LSU export, writing that "whatever you call [Burrow], he's the real deal."

Of course, the Bengals quickly caught wind of this missive and re-posted it themselves, at which point they added an apt eyeball emoji in the caption.

The rare case where digging up old social media posts actually results in a W.

Once signed, Fant will join a high-octane offense powered by Burrow and his favorite targets Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, as well as a tight end room led by veteran Mike Gesicki.

