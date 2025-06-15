Former Spartan Misses UFL Championship Game as Panthers Fall Short
Former Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes wasn't able to help the Michigan Panthers in their final attempt at a UFL title as they fell, 58-34, to the DC Defenders in the UFL Championship on Saturday night.
It was the third-straight game Willekes was out, as he's been dealing with a hip injury.
The Panthers got up early, but after letting the Defenders take the lead, DC never looked back. It scored a whopping 31 points in the second quarter alone.
Willekes had an impressive season for Michigan, posting 31.0 tackles, 6.0 for loss, 3.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in nine games.
His former Spartan teammate, quarterback Rocky Lombardi, is also on the team and got the start in the Panthers' season finale loss to the Houston Roughnecks.
Willekes experienced the true underdog story with the Spartans, evolving from a walk-on to a star, earning himself the Burlsworth Trophy for his final season, an award given annually to the top player who began their collegiate career as a walk-on.
He is Michigan State's all-time leader in tackles for loss with 51.0, and his 26.0 career sacks rank third in program history.
Willekes was also the 2018 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten honoree and was a two-time Walter Camp All-American.
He would be drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft and played six games in the 2021 season.
Willekes signed with the Panthers in December of 2023. This was his second season with the club, as he appeared in nine games last season as well. He totaled 20.0 tackles, 5.0 for loss, 4.0 sacks and a fumble recovery.
It was unfortunate that Willekes' season was cut short this season, as he was on a great track to finish with a statement stat line on the year and could have given himself a strong case to get called back up to the league. Perhaps he still did enough to prove he should.
As for Lombardi, that start was his only game. He signed with the Panthers back in December.
Don't miss any of the latest on your favorite Spartan alums when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and ensure you share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
You can also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.