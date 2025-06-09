Pair of Spartans Headed to UFL Championship
A couple of former Michigan State football players are on the brink of glory.
Former Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi and former Spartan defensive lineman Kenny Willekes and the UFL's Michigan Panthers have advanced to the UFL title game after winning the USFL with a 44-29 victory over the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday.
While neither Spartan participated in the contest, a win over the DC Defenders on Saturday will grant them the title of "UFL champion." Willekes missed Sunday's game due to a right quad injury, but he could very well suit up next weekend, seeing as he was limited in practice last Wednesday and Thursday.
Lombardi got the start for the Panthers two weeks ago when Michigan fell to the Houston Roughnecks in the regular-season finale. He threw for 61 yards on eight completions and ran for 30 yards on three attempts. It was the only game he's appeared in all year.
Willekes had a stellar regular season, posting 31.0 tackles, 6.0 for loss (tied for seventh-most in the league), 3.5 sacks (10th-highest mark in the league), a pass breakup and a forced fumble.
The Spartan alum won the Burlsworth Trophy for his final season with the program. The award recognizes the top college football player who began his career as a walk-on.
Willekes is Michigan State football's all-time leader in tackles for loss with 51.0. He also ranks third all-time in program history in career sacks with 26.0.
Lombardi was a three-year letterwinner at Michigan State before he transferred to Northern Illinois.
He made nine starts in 22 games for the Green and White, totaling 1,902 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns.
Lombardi started six of Michigan State's seven games in 2020 when he willed the Spartans to memorable wins over rival Michigan and Northwestern during the shortned COVID-19 season.
Both Lombardi and Willekes went undrafted but were signed to NFL teams before the former Spartan teammates found their way to the Panthers.
Saturday's title game will be played at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. EST, and the contest will be televised on ABC.
