MSU's Lombardi's Start With Michigan Panthers Wasn't Ideal
Unfortunately for Rocky Lombardi, his first start with the Michigan Panthers didn't go according to plan.
The former Michigan State quarterback finally had an opportunity to assume the spotlight for the first time in a long time and potentially lead the Panthers to a conference title.
But it didn't pan out that way.
It was a rough start right away, as Lombardi failed to handle the snap down in the red zone on the opening drive, and it resulted in a fumble recovery for the opponents, the Houston Roughnecks.
But Lombardi wasn't rattled. He broke away for a 49-yard touchdown run on just his second drive, which would have been Michigan's longest play of the season. But the play was called back, and Michigan still found itself down, 7-0.
Later, Lombardi threw a pick-six right after getting the ball back after Houston failed to convert on fourth-and-1 in the red zone.
Lombardi responded admirably, though, helping lead the Panthers into field-goal range. They would be able to drill a 49-yard field goal in the final minute of the first half, finally getting on the board. But they went into halftime with a 16-3 deficit.
After Michigan found the end zone on its first drive of the second half, Lombardi would be replaced by Panthers quarterback Danny Etling.
The former Spartan quarterback concluded his day with just 61 passing yards, 30 rushing yards and two turnovers.
Michigan will look to bounce back with a win in the USFL Conference Championship Game next Sunday.
Lombardi was signed by the Panthers back in December. He had been signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cincinnati Bengals following the 2024 NFL Draft.
That followed his three-year career with North Illinois, where he transferred to after four years at Michigan State, where he was a three-year letterwinner.
Lombardi threw for 1,902 yards and 11 touchdowns as a Spartan, making nine starts in 22 games.
Given his performance on Saturday, it would be surprising if Lombardi got the start next week in a high-stakes game. But maybe the Panthers saw potential and will decide to roll with him.
Keep up with your favorite former Spartans when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and make sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Find us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.