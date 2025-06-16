Former Spartan Scores 60 Points in Charity Basketball Game
Windmill dunks, step-back 3-pointers, and pure dominance were shown this past weekend by former Michigan State Spartans dual-sport athlete Keon Coleman as he dropped a stunning 60 points in a charity basketball game. He is being considered the best current NFL hooper.
Coleman came out to support his Buffalo Bills teammate, cornerback Damar Hamlin, as he held a charity basketball game in Pittsburgh, which featured athletes and entertainers to help benefit his Chasing M's Foundation, dedicated to development, health and safety of youth through sports.
A few clips were posted to social media showing Coleman reliving his collegiate basketball days when he played for coach Tom Izzo during the 2021-22 season. He played in five career games, scoring 5 total points. He finished his career a perfect 1-1 from 3-point range as well.
Coleman is currently entering his second NFL season with Buffalo after being drafted out of Florida State in the second round of the 2024 Draft. He and Hamlin had an off day from team activities with the Bills and, Coleman was able to flex his talents on the hardwood once again.
Other participants in the charity game included current New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, NBA champion point guard Quinn Cook, Titans wide receiver Tyler Boyd, fellow Bills teammate Dion Dawkins and several other notable icons in the sports and entertainment world.
It truly shows what type of a freak athlete Coleman was at Michigan State. A guy that dominated at Spartan Stadium was still able to compete at the highest collegiate level on the basketball court as well. 60 points in a charity game is absurd, missing minimal shots and had 40 points at halftime.
It is safe to say that Coleman has still got it. If he puts up dominant performances like that on the football field, we could be talking about a multi-time All-Pro player that could make next year's Pro Bowl. His sophomore season in the NFL is expected to be a big one.
The Bills made the AFC Championship Game last season and will be looking to get back and go beyond this coming season.
Make sure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give your thoughts on Coleman's performance WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our electric community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Make sure to also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.