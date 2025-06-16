Former Spartan Scores 60 Points in Charity Basketball Game

Keon Coleman DROPPED 60 in Damar Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Celebrity Basketball Game 😳🔥🔥



Is @keoncoleman6 the best NFL hooper 🏀👀@chasingMs_ @HamlinIsland @BuffaloBills @NBA @espn @NFL @nflnetwork @overtime @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/vtUnqyZbvM