Where Spartan Legend Kirk Cousins Lands in '2012 NFL Redraft'
13 years later feels like the perfect time to revisit the 2012 NFL Draft.
Pro Football Focus recently redrafted that class and saw major risers and fallers — none bigger than Kirk Cousins, who originally went 102nd overall in the fourth round to Washington.
In PFF's redraft, Cousins is now slotted second overall, ironically to the same team that picked him, just 100 picks later.
Back in East Lansing, Cousins had a decorated college career. After earning the starting job in 2010, he went on to throw for over 8,800 yards and led the Big Ten with 3,316 passing yards as a senior. He helped guide Michigan State to back-to-back bowl appearances and a national ranking as high as 11th.
Still, Cousins entered the 2012 Draft as a mid-round prospect. Washington took Robert Griffin III at No. 2 overall — an understandable move at the time. Griffin was fresh off a Heisman-winning season and looked like a future NFL superstar. And in 2012, he was electric:
- NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
- Pro Bowler
- 3,200 passing yards, 20 TDs, five INTs
- 815 rushing yards, seven TDs and a league-leading 6.8 YPC among QBs
Unfortunately, injuries derailed his ascent. After re-aggravating a knee injury in the playoffs against Seattle, Griffin was never the same. He remained in the league for several more seasons but never regained that rookie-year magic.
That opened the door for Cousins.
Originally drafted as a backup or trade chip, Cousins took over and made the most of it. In 2015, his first full season as a starter, he led the league in completion percentage (69.8%) and guided Washington to an NFC East title by winning four straight games to close the season.
That stretch included the franchise’s biggest comeback ever against Tampa Bay and the now iconic “You like that!” moment.
Cousins was named NFL Most Improved Player that year and hasn’t looked back. He’s passed for over 4,000 yards in seven of eight full seasons as a starter and became the first player in NFL history to sign a fully-guaranteed contract.
Now with the Atlanta Falcons, his career is still writing itself. He may not have Russell Wilson’s résumé, but Cousins is arguably the second-best QB from that draft — and statistically, one of the most productive of his era.
Whether or not he makes the Hall of Fame is debatable. But when it comes to late-round steals, Kirk Cousins is the poster child for patience, perseverance and proving people wrong.
