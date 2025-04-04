Analyst Predicts Landing Spot for MSU Legend Cousins
Former Michigan State Spartan quarterback and current quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, Kirk Cousins, has caught the attention of the media ever since he was benched down the stretch of the 2024 campaign. With question marks hanging over the fate of Cousins in Atlanta, could he be dealt to a different franchise?
The Falcons signed Cousins to a hefty, four-year, $180-million contract to be their quarterback for the foreseeable future. However, his first season as a Falcon did not go according to plan, as he threw the most interceptions in the NFL last season and did not look comfortable leading the team down the stretch.
With recent news circulating around Cousins' future in Atlanta, he still wants to be a starting quarterback going into the new season. Falcons coach Raheem Morris addressed the MSU products request and stated that they will look to do what is best for the direction of the franchise.
"If the opportunity presents itself into something that's good for both of us, that’s good for the Falcons and for Kirk Cousins, we’d certainly like to see that happen," Morris said.
With all that being said, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky addressed what he believes the Falcons should do with Cousins, or rather what other spots work would in his favor as a starting quarterback when he recently joined "The Pat McAfee Show."
"I think the things that make sense to me are Kirk Cousins eventually being with the [Cleveland] Browns," Orlovsky said. "If Kirk Cousins becomes their starting quarterback, and they had a player like Travis Hunter, if I were the Browns, I would take Travis Hunter at two.
"Kirk Cousins never seemed settled last year, we called his games on Monday Night Football, and he never seemed comfortable," Orlovsky said. "I think if Cleveland gets Cousins and drafts Hunter, I think they immediately become a competitive football team."
While Orlovsky adds a new factor in getting Cousins to another team, the former Spartan could easily be that trade piece if things don't go according to one franchise's draft plans. If Cousins does land with the Browns, it would most likely need to be a reconstructed contract, given the expensiveness.
