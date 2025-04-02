REPORT: MSU Legend Could Be Emergency Trade Piece
A lot of questions have surrounded former Michigan State quarterback and current Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and where/what his role will be in 2025. After getting benched near the end of last season, the MSU legend has full desire to be starting games in the upcoming NFL season.
The Falcons and Cousins reached a four-year $180-million contract last year to bring the successful quarterback into Atlanta to lead them back to the playoffs. After performing way below expectations, Cousins was benched and replaced by the Falcons 2024 first-round draft pick Michael Penix Jr.
After getting a hefty pay day to be the starting quarterback for the Falcons, the former Spartan doesn't wish to be the backup quarterback in any situation. But going into the 2025 campaign, perhaps Cousins won't even be a Falcon at all.
Cousins could be in a position going into the new campaign that sees him moving on form Atlanta, however it would take a lot to get the deal done. If the Falcons are hell bent on using Penix as their future piece, it could happen as soon as after the NFL Draft, according to NFL report Adam Schefter.
"What I would say here is that there are a few teams that still have not addressed their quarterback needs," Schefter said on "NFL Live." "Minnesota still needs a backup quarterback, Cleveland needs another quarterback. ... There is the idea that Cousins still remains the 'break-the-glass' emergency quarterback solution."
That being said, the Falcons could still be in the market for trading Cousins to a quarterback-needy team following the results of the NFL Draft. According to Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, he wants the best thing to come out of both ends of this fiasco.
"I know exactly who he is," Morris said at the annual NFL league meeting on Tuesday. "There's definitely a human side, when we want to see him go out and be the best version of himself. This is not a thing where we're holding you back.
"If the opportunity presents itself into something that's good for both of us, that’s good for the Falcons and for Kirk Cousins, we’d certainly like to see that happen."
