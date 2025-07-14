Spartans' Cousins Opens Up Regarding Benching on Netflix's 'Quarterback'
Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins feelings were revealed during his benching by the Atlanta Falcons last season when Season 2 of Netflix's hit series, "Quarterback," was released last week.
Following Atlanta's Week 18 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers, Cousins met at midfield with 14-year veteran Andy Dalton, a fellow backup for Carolina.
The two veterans spoke about their experiences of being moved to the second string role, later in their careers, as Dalton became a backup behind 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young, this past year.
"Yeah, man, it's been three weeks, it's felt like three months," Cousins said to Dalton. " ... A lot of regret, a lot of regret. You (Dalton) played well when they benched you, you guys were losing, but you were playing well. I was just turning the ball over, I couldn't figure it out."
The Falcons moved on from Cousins as the starter following the team's Week 15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, 15-9. It would be the last time Cousins would play last season, throwing 16 interceptions in 14 games. 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. assumed the starting role.
"For me, turnovers have come in bunches, at times in my career." Cousins said. "Like, in Washington, I got benched my third year, threw a bunch, and then one year, I was leading the league in picks halfway into the year, and then I was able to flip it around and play a lot better after the bye. Same thing happened this year, but, you know, it's always harder later in your career, moving and everything. ... It's hard, it's hard, but it is what it is."
For guys like Cousins and Dalton, they are entering the very tail end of their careers in their mid-to-late 30s. Cousins (36) signed a four-year, $180 million deal in 2024 that will keep him in Atlanta through 2027. It would be surprising if he were to sign another contract and continue to play into his 40s.
Season 2 of "Quarterback" features the 2024 seasons of Cousins, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.
