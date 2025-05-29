REPORT: Is Spartan Legend Cousins Going to be Traded?
Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins is in a sticky situation with the Atlanta Falcons, entering his second season with the organization and the 14th of his career. He is currently projected to be a very high-paid backup quarterback, but is there a chance that he could be traded?
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer released an "NFL mailbag" story where he answered a fan question regarding the situation with the Falcons and Cousins and if there was any likelihood that he would be traded by the end of the training camp. Breer gave a very definite answer that does not bode well for Cousins.
"As we’ve said before, there were really three checkpoints in this whole saga," Breer wrote. "The first was in March when his $10 million 2026 roster bonus vested as fully guaranteed. The second was over draft weekend, when other teams’ quarterback depth charts started to solidify. The third will be the start of training camp when he has to report and be there every day and it’s go time.
"If anyone wasn’t taking the Falcons seriously a few months ago, based on their intention to keep Cousins as an incredibly-well-paid backup quarterback, they should now. It sure does feel like there’d need to be some sort of material change to a quarterback situation elsewhere to make a trade happen.
"The other question: Would the veteran quarterback accept a trade anywhere after training camp gets going, with Cousins wielding a no-trade clause and his family rooted in Atlanta? It’s a different situation, for sure."
A big decision in all of this is if Cousins wants to play for a fourth franchise and uproot his family from Atlanta, or is he content with being a backup, emergency quarterback that is being paid at the rate of a starting franchise guy. Breer did mention his $10 million 2026 roster bonus is now guaranteed.
One other piece of information to mention is that Cousins was absent from Atlanta's voluntary OTAs on Tuesday.
If another franchise suffered a devastating quarterback injury that sidelined a franchise player for a large part of entire season, that would prompt the Falcons to pony up a strong offer to get rid of Cousins.
They would lose out on a strong option if current starter Michael Penix Jr. struggles but would earn great trade value. At 36 years old, Cousins has a choice to either continue pursuing a starting job and franchise position or can soak up the high-paying contract as a secondary option in the NFC.
