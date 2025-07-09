MSU's Cousins Uses Interesting Preparation Tool Shown on Netflix's 'Quarterback'
Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins is one of the most prepared quarterbacks in the entire league, as evidenced by an inside look at his weekly preparation before an NFL game.
The second season of Netflix's hit show, "Quarterback," dropped this week, and it revealed what Cousins does prior to game day and the meticulous preparation that he puts in to make sure he is ready for each opponent. He showed off these thick notebooks that he calls "computation notebooks," explaining how he utilizes the tool.
"This is the latest one I just started; I'm on page 11 of 153," Cousins said. "When I got to Washington as a rookie, I noticed (offensive coordinator) Kyle Shanahan had this exact notebook where he took notes, and I started to copy him. But this is kind of my life. I put my whole week's prep on this notebook.
"I draw the plays on this notebook, I take all the notes the coaches give me, I take my own notes. Even if something pops into my head during a meeting that has nothing to do with football, I'll even write it down in the margin."
As soon as time expires on the previous game, the prep for next week's opponent begins. Cousins makes sure that he uses every space on every page of those notebooks to understand everything possible about the opponent's personnel, coaching tendencies, and past history.
The former Spartan was so successful in East Lansing because he had these same qualities in college. He spoke about how he makes sure to save each notebook from previous seasons in case there are small nuggets of information that will help him in the future.
"I don't throw them away as I use them," Cousins said. "When we play Tampa, I go back to my notes from 2023, playing Tampa Week 1. ... Just have the numbers of players and then just a bunch of notes, run game, draw on plays."
Cousins will be taking a different approach to this season as he is projected to be the Atlanta Falcons' backup quarterback behind 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. It is guaranteed that he will continue to prepare the same way he has for the past 17 years between the NFL and MSU.
Stay up to date with everything MSU football when follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.