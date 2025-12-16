Backup Michigan State LB Planning to Enter Transfer Portal

Another player has added himself to the list of players from Michigan State's 2025 roster who is entering the transfer portal.

The latest Spartan who is planning to go elsewhere is backup linebacker Marcellius Pulliam , who has been with the program for two seasons. Pulliam played in all 12 of MSU's games back in 2024, before only appearing in Michigan State's first four contests this year, which preserved his redshirt. He will have two years of eligibility at his next school.

MSU LB Marcellius Pulliam (4) and teammates run drills, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, during the first day of football practice at the Skandalaris Football Center. | Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pulliam began his career at Miami (FL), where he appeared in 10 games as a true freshman, mostly playing special teams. That role did not change much after he transferred to MSU, and now Pulliam will head to a third destination.

Fifteen Michigan State players are now known to have plans to enter the transfer portal once it opens on Jan. 2. Pulliam is the third linebacker to do so, joining Darius Snow and Semaj Bridgeman .

More on Pulliam

Oct 14, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Nate McCollum (6) runs after a catch as Miami Hurricanes linebacker Marcellius Pulliam (33) chases in the second half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. | Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

Pulliam was a highly sought-after three-star recruit coming out of high school. He was ranked 760th overall in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite. Besides the Hurricanes, Pulliam had notable offers from Louisville, Mississippi State, Clemson, Auburn, and Kentucky.

The highlight of Pulliam's career to this point was when he had an interception against Boston College during his freshman year at Miami, which was one of only 11 defensive snaps during his freshman season. He totaled 12 total tackles across 16 appearances during his Spartan career.

Transfer Portal Tracker

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Links to articles on each transfer decision have been hyperlinked to each name.

Outgoing Transfers (15)-

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 12 - LS Kaden Schickel (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - QB Aidan Chiles (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - LB Marcellius Pulliam (2 years remaining)

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Marcellius Pulliam entering the portal when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW