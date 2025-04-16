REPORT: Former Michigan State QB Has New Potential Suitor
Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins could leave the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, but he could remain in the NFC South.
There have been reports that New Orleans Saints quarterback Dereck Carr could be sidelined for the 2025 season with a shoulder injury.
Cousins has been a candidate to be moved all off-season for a franchise looking for a veteran quarterback.
After the Cleveland Browns signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, it seemed Cousins' potential suitors were running out until the opening in New Orleans.
The Saints could go in several different options at the quarterback position. 2024 fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler is the current backup for New Orleans. It’s doubtful the front office will choose Rattler after he was winless in seven starts last season.
The Saints hold the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders have generated plenty of hype during the draft cycle. However, there might not be a top quarterback talent by the time they are on the clock.
Alongside Cousins, CBS Sports' John Breech linked Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the Saints. Both quarterbacks are in very similar situations, entering 2025 after relatively disappointing seasons, returning from a torn Achilles.
Whatever team acquires Rodgers, will have to deal with all the attention that comes with it on and off the field. For a rebuilding team like the Saints, it might be better for them to go with Cousins, a less controversial player who will just do his job.
After a 5-12 season, New Orleans hired former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to be head coach. Moore has been a play caller for some of the best offenses over the past few years including the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys.
If Moore can put a veteran quarterback like Cousins in a position for a bounce-back season, the Saints could return to competitive stature in the NFC South.
Cousins signed a four-year contract for $180 million with Atlanta last offseason. However, after the Falcons selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, Cousins’ succession plan was put in place.
Coming off of a major Achilles injury, Cousins' return to the field didn’t go as planned. The 36-year-old had his lowest QBR since the 2013 season and tied for the most interceptions in the NFL with Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Atlanta shifted its focus to Penix, who started the final three games of the season and has earned the starting job heading into training camp.
If the Falcons move on from Cousins, they also have to move his enormous cap hit of $40 million, which is the primary factor in the former Spartans quarterback possibly staying in Atlanta.
