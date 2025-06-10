REPORT: Former Spartan Trade Rumors Shrinking Following Blockbuster Signing
Former Michigan State star quarterback Kirk Cousins may be staying in Atlanta as the backup quarterback, as a recent signing has taken the NFL world by storm and has severely hurt Cousins' chances of being traded to become a starter somewhere else.
Future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a destination that was quite likely for Cousins to land. Instead, Pittsburgh will acquire the41-year-oldd quarterback, leaving Cousins with very slim pickings for a trade destination.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler's reporting of the news provided more insight as to what Cousins' trade potential currently looks like.
"Kirk Cousins was hoping to get out of town, be a starter for a new team, and he looked at Pittsburgh as he could be a potential Plan B for them," Fowler said on "SportsCenter" on Sunday. "Well, that is off the table, and it is a dry quarterback market for Cousins to try to get in a trade."
The Falcons were not eager to trade Cousins away as they are hoping to have a veteran backup in the event that 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. either struggles or gets injured. Cousins has other ideas and is wanting out of his current situation, not thrilled about being a backup.
The only benefit for Atlanta is that they will save a fortune if they deal Cousins elsewhere, $27.5 million to be exact. He signed a four-year, $180 million contract before the 2024 season, but then proceeded to throw 16 interceptions in 14 games last year, leading him to him being benched for Penix.
With Pittsburgh out of the picture as a possible destination, along with the fact that Cousins reported to Atlanta's mandatory minicamp, the potential of a Cousins trade doesn't seem nearly as likely as it had before.
"He's under contract, they paid him a lot of money. It's going to be like $100 million essentially over two years," reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport on Monday's edition of "The Insiders."
"So yeah, I would expect him to show up, maybe take some reps, do his thing, and then, everyone goes away for the summer and we have another crack at this thing, which is try to figure out: Is Kirk Cousins going to be on the Falcons' team as a backup, which is something I expect, or are they going to trade him and just move on and get someone else to take on some of the money?"
Some have even released mock trades that have Cousins heading to the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings, the team he spent the past six seasons with before heading to Atlanta.
But Cousins could very well just end up staying put.
