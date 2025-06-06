REPORT: Mock Trade has MSU's Cousins Returning to Previous Home
Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins has been in the throes of what seems to be a very messy situation with the Atlanta Falcons, as trade rumors begin to heat up and his NFL future is currently unknown.
Recent mock trades have been looming, and Cousins could be headed right back to his previous home of Minnesota. Cousins was benched at the end of last year for 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. and is likely going to assume the backup role this season. He wants to find a place to start.
ESPN put out a piece on relevant NFL trade offers around the league, and Cousins was highlighted first. NFL Insider Dan Graziano and two others gave a few potential trade destinations for the former Spartan, as he is fairly unhappy with the situation in Atlanta as a backup.
Minnesota is the most interesting destination for Cousins as he has already played six seasons with the organization up until this past season, and the Vikings' quarterback situation is less than ideal. Graziano broke down the potential trade that would involve only the Falcons and Vikings.
Cousins would be the lone trade piece to the Vikings while Atlanta would receive a 2026 fifth-round pick, 2027 seventh-rounder, and cash considerations. A wildly underwhelming deal from where Cousins' trade value was just 12 months ago.
"Well, it makes sense for all three sides, really, counting Cousins himself. He wants a chance to start and could use his no-trade clause to nix a deal to any place he doesn't want to go," Graziano wrote.
"But if he has to be a backup, we know he liked living in Minnesota and playing for the Vikings. Plus, J.J. McCarthy is still an unknown after his major knee injury, so maybe this could turn into more than just a QB2 destination.
"In this scenario, the Vikings would agree to pay $10 million of the guaranteed money on Cousins' contract for 2025."
It would make a lot of sense for Cousins to return home, but the circumstances are much different from what they were a few years ago. The Vikings are not completely set on McCarthy as their starting man and would likely be open to giving Cousins another shot.
The $10 million guaranteed money paid by the Vikings is a somewhat hefty hit, but they would be willing to sacrifice it if they wanted Cousins to come back and be the starter.
There is still a chance that Cousins is not dealt and he spends a majority of next season as Penix's backup in Atlanta. We will have to wait and see how it all unfolds.
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our electric community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.