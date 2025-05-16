Analysts' Verdict on MSU Legend Cousins' Playing Status
The story of the offseason continues to be written, and it has a new chapter surrounding former Michigan State Spartan quarterback and current Atlanta Falcons quarterback, Kirk Cousins. Where Cousins will play for the 2025 season has been a topic of debate all season.
For context, the Falcons benched Cousins during the latter part of the 2024 NFL campaign for rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., due to a lack of production. While Cousins doesn't want to be a backup quarterback, he might very well end up being one of the highest-paid backups in the National Football League, should he stay in Atlanta.
Reports have been flung out all offseason long regarding potential landing spots. With several teams needing a veteran quarterback to get them over the hump, rather than sending out an inexperienced rookie, the former Spartan's contract is too hefty for potential suitors to want to take on.
Cousins signed a large four-year contract worth $180 million with $100 million guaranteed last season, with hopes to play well enough to live up to that contract status. While he could easily still do so, his age may be catching up with him, and it was on full display last season.
Several franchises could use a quarterback such as the MSU product, as previously mentioned, but ESPN analyst Dan Graziano claims the Cousins situation boils down to "stubbornness."
"So why didn't the Falcons cut bait here? Stubbornness likely had something to do with it," Graziano wrote. "They signed Cousins for $100 million in guaranteed money 14 months ago, and team ownership wasn't thrilled about the idea of releasing him after doling out all that money for 14 not-so-great games in 2024.
"And when it came time to talk trade, the Falcons were asking interested teams to pay a significant portion of that remaining $37.5 million in guaranteed money. That meant those teams weren't offering the Falcons a return that Atlanta deemed worthwhile."
With the Falcons not wanting to budge, Graziano's stance on the situation has become final.
"But given the way the offseason has gone, it's probably time we took the Falcons at their word when they say they're fine keeping Cousins as the backup in 2025," he said.
