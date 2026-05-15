MSU Battling Several Big 12 Schools for 4-Star Illinois WR

Michigan State is in a battle in the recruitment of a rising wide receiver from the Midwest.

Recently, East St. Louis (Ill.) wideout Ronnie Gomiller has scheduled a handful of visits. MSU landed a visit from June 12-14, but multiple Big 12 schools and another Big Ten program are in the fold. Gomiller also has visits lined up with Utah (May 29-31), Purdue (June 2-4), Cincinnati (June 5-7), and Iowa State (June 19-21), according to his On3 profile.

Gomiller's Recruitment Thus Far

Gomiller has been rising a lot in the rankings recently. Back in late March, Gomiller was at 739th overall in the class of 2027. Now, he's up at No. 433 overall in the class and holds four-star status on the 247Sports Composite. He's also at 54th among wideouts and 16th among prospects from Illinois. ESPN is the site with the most optimistic projection for Gomiller, ranking him 207th overall.

A few months ago, the Spartans seemed to be in the lead for Gomiller. Michigan State had a crystal ball on 247Sports and a prediction on Rivals to get his eventual commitment. That crystal ball remains in MSU's favor, but Rivals' Allen Trieu has since flipped his prediction in favor of Cincinnati.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins watches the action during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Getting Gomiller's official visit scheduled is a way for the Spartans to get back into the picture. Michigan State has already missed on one of its wide receiving targets to the Bearcats this cycle, with three-star Orchard Lake St. Mary's (Mich.) prospect Chad Willis committing to Cincinnati earlier this month.

Updating WR Board for MSU

This cycle is going to be a busy one for the Spartans' receiving room. Wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins was retained again, getting a new deal to work under his third different permanent head coach since joining the staff in 2020. Michigan State currently has seven commitments on its tally for the 2027 recruiting class, but Hawkins hasn't gotten the final word from a receiver yet.

There are three receivers on the roster right now headed into their final seasons of eligibility in 2026. Rodney Bullard Jr. is included on that, though he's still awaiting word on whether he'll even be eligible this season from the NCAA. Either way, he won't be around for the 2027 season. Starting slot receiver Chrishon McCray is also finishing out his college career, as is incoming Jackson State transfer Jameel Gardner Jr.

Michigan State wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) tries to run through a tackle from Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) during a game on Oct. 25, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep an eye on Gomiller to MSU.