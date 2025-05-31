REPORT: Spartan Legend Cousins Deemed 'Top 2025 Trade, Cut Candidate'
We're on the verge of June, and still, Michigan State legend Kirk Cousins remains an Atlanta Falcon.
There doesn't seem to be much of a reason for Atlanta to want to keep the veteran quarterback on board. The Falcons benched him for then-rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. late last season, and it's likely they'll roll with him again next year. But Cousins doesn't want to be a backup.
It would be wise for Atlanta to try to find a trade partner, as Cousins could still be a reliable option for a quarterback-needy team.
With the "post-June 1 period" upon us. And here's why that matters, according to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin:
"Many player contracts are structured in a way that they become more expendable after June 1 of a given offseason; this technically makes it more likely for the player to be retained during the early stages of the offseason, when most roster movement occurs, but provides teams with the flexibility to increase financial savings if they move on from the player down the road (i.e. after June 1).
"This means that select veterans -- typically those accounting for large portions of a team's annual salary cap -- are more likely to be traded or released after June 1."
Benjamin has Cousins listed as a "top cut and trade candidate."
"Cousins was a no-show for the start of the Atlanta Falcons' voluntary OTAs; it's just the latest indication the quarterback prefers a fresh start after his late-year benching in 2024, the same year he signed a $180 million contract to lead the franchise," Benjamin wrote.
"The Falcons have so far been unwilling to eat much of Cousins' inflated contract to facilitate a trade, and few teams still have glaring quarterback needs, but Atlanta will have more reason to grant Cousins his freedom: They can save $27.5 million by trading Cousins after June 1, whereas a pre-June 1 deal would've only netted them $2.5 million in instant savings.
"Outright cutting the veteran would also result in a net loss of $10 million after June 1, whereas a pre-June 1 release would've cost them $35 million."
Benjamin identified the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers as "potential landing spots." He predicts the Falcons to release Cousins and the Saints to sign him.
