Analyst Sounds Off on MSU Legend Cousin's Playing Situation
Former Michigan State Spartan quarterback Kirk Cousins has come a long way since donning the green and white. So much so that he has been at the center of a hot topic all offseason long among franchises and analysts covering the National Football League.
The Cousins sweepstakes has been on the back burner all offseason, as the Atlanta Falcons seem to have no interest in trading the MSU legend unless a suitor would be willing to take a large chunk of the guarantees due to Cousins from his contractual agreement.
As it stands right now, should Cousins not get traded this offseason, it is likely that he would be a backup option for the Falcons, and a rather expensive one at that. However, in a recent report from Jeremy Fowler, the Pittsburgh Steelers definitely could be a team that views the former Spartan as a "Plan B" option.
The Steelers have been highly reported to be interested in adding veteran quarterback and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to the franchise, but a deal has yet to come. So much so that according to Rich Eisen, the Steelers seem desperate for any quarterback at this point.
"So hey, Pittsburgh, you sound pretty desperate, having waited for Aaron Rodgers all this time and now you want him?" Eisen said on "The Rich Eisen Show."
"Unless Kirk Cousins makes things uncomfortable for the Falcons."
The MSU legend wasn't in attendance for the Falcons' OTAs on Tuesday, which shouldn't be viewed as a warning sign, but it is something to keep a close eye on. Regardless of Cousins not showing up to OTAs, Eisen still sees the Steelers targeting the guy they have originally wanted all offseason long.
"I'll tell you what, the Steelers are just going to wait on Rodgers, that is it," Eisen said. "Because Rodgers just costs money, and maybe not as much as you're seeing quarterbacks get paid right now."
Cousins' situation is one of the bigger storylines to watch all offseason, because as long as the option that he won't be with Atlanta is on the table, analysts are going to keep discussing it.
