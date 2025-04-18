Former NFL Coach Sees MSU Legend Cousins Returning to Former Team
Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins has been a hot topic this offseason, as the Atlanta Falcons could be in a position to move on from the veteran quarterback. After last season ended the way it did for the MSU product, several have believed that Cousins wouldn't be donning a Falcons uniform in 2025.
Last season, after Cousins signed a healthy contract with Atlanta, he was, frankly, one of the worst-performing starting quarterbacks in the league. Getting picked off a career-high 16 different times in 14 games played, the investment might have come back to haunt the Atlanta front office.
Several analysts have predicted the veteran quarterback to either be traded or released by the franchise by now, but neither has happened. That being said, the predictions have continued to spiral on where he could play next season.
Cousins has expressed that he wants to play in a starting role, so either the Falcons run it back and push their young quarterback, Michael Penix Jr, to the back burner, or find a suitor for him. There are still franchises that could use a player like Cousins, but not at the price that he is owed from the Falcons.
Former NFL head coach Eric Mangini believes that the Falcons quarterback could reunite with a familiar franchise.
“Right now, the only other quarterback is Brett Rypien on the roster right now. I would imagine they’re going to go and get a backup that they feel could win a bunch of games, should something happen to J.J. McCarthy," Mangini said during his recent appearance on "First Things First."
"That backup probably is going to need to have some level of experience. I would imagine that's either Kirk Cousins or it's Aaron Rodgers and they're going to go let it play out through the spring and then they'll go find a veteran that they can bring in, and if things go really south, they've got someone that they can plug and play and actually win a bunch of games."
Whether or not the Minnesota Vikings would take Cousins back has yet to be seen, but a reunion would be something that could interest several fans.
