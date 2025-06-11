Falcons Coach Praises Former Spartan QB Cousins' Character
Michigan State legend Kirk Cousins has been making headlines all offseason as the media has speculated where the veteran quarterback could be playing next season.
But after a long winter of chatter, it seems Cousins will be staying put as an Atlanta Falcon. The former Spartan quarterback reported to the Falcons' mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and told reporters afterward that he and the organization are "moving forward."
Cousins had been benched for then-rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. late last season, an unusual circumstance for the three-time Pro Bowler.
While he did express that he wanted to be somewhere he would start, no moves were ultimately made, and barring any changes, Cousins will be heading into a second season with the franchise.
For Falcons coach Raheem Morris, it wasn't as drama-filled as it was for the media.
"It's been really boring for me because it's been the same," Morris said when he addressed reporters on Tuesday. " ... I'm really comfortable with Kirk because of who he is, his character, the person. I don't worry about those things with Kirk because he's a man first. And he's going to go out and do whatever it takes for us to help his football team as long as he's with us. And he's with us.
"And it's been, really, less dramatic of a situation than it has been I know from an outside-of-the-building standpoint.
That didn't surprise Morris.
"He's just not a guy that's been consistently dealing with drama or brought drama upon himself. Obviously, there's been some drama, there's always going to be drama when you're talking about a quarterback position. But I mean, you're still talking about a high-quality individual, a great human, somebody that I was willing to work with the first time, somebody I'm still willing to work with now, and I always think these things resolve themselves."
As far as things go with Penix, Morris has no worries about chemistry Cousins and the young quarterback.
"Kirk's not in the business of disrupting Michael Penix," Morris said. "Kirk has a great appreciation for the player that Michael is. He has a great appreciation for the person that he is, and I don't have worries about those things. That only happens when you have a lack of communication and when there's a void of the communication, and we just don't have those things."
