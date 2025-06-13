MSU Should Have Depth on Defensive Line
The Michigan State Spartans must be better in the trenches in 2025.
MSU has not made a bowl game since the 2021 season, and fans are starting to grow tired of losing football in East Lansing. Jonathan Smith has been tasked with turning things around.
One way the team can get back to playing postseason football is by improving its play in the trenches on both sides of the ball. The Spartans made some improvements on their offensive line, but the defensive side needs work, too.
MSU is losing some production on the defensive line, as players like D’Quan Douse, Khris Bogle, and Maverick Hansen have moved on. Defensive coaches Joe Rossi and Legi Suiaunoa are looking for players to step up and fill their roles.
The Spartans should have more depth on that side of the ball. Let’s get into MSU’s defensive line and see what it is working with.
The starters up the middle will likely be Alex VanSumeren and Grady Kelly, with Quindarius Dunningan rotating in heavily. Oregon transfer Ben Roberts has a high ceiling and could see much more action in 2025.
Nebraska transfer Ru’Quan Buckley is another player capable of taking on snaps, even though he only played 127 snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Old Dominion transfer Jalen Satchell also should have a bigger role.
The Spartans could see young players earn snaps, like Derrick Simmons or Mikeshun Beeler. They have several players ready to go if needed.
Off the edge, Jalen Thompson should hold down one spot, while the other is up for grabs. Air Force transfer David Santiago is the likeliest candidate to take that spot, after he recorded three and a half sacks for the Falcons last season.
Wisconsin transfer Anelu Lafaele is an intriguing player who did not see the field for the Badgers last season but is a former four-star high school prospect. He has a clear path to earning snaps with this group.
Don’t be surprised to see Kekai Burnett or freshman Cal Thrush earn some snaps, too.
MSU must be better at stopping the run and getting after the quarterback. With all this depth and another year under this coaching staff, it has a much better chance of making that happen.
