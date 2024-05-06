BREAKING: Transfer DL Ru'Quan Buckley Transfers to Michigan State
Michigan State football has made another move in its attempt to rebuild its defensive line on Monday.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, transfer defensive lineman Ru'Quan Buckley from Nebraska.
Buckley, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman from Wyoming, Michigan, will be back in his home state after spending his last three seasons with the Cornhuskers.
He played eight games on the defensive line in 2023 before switching over to offense late in the year.
The season prior, Buckley did not play a single game and served on the Huskers' travel roster. He played just one game the season before that, his first with the program.
Buckley played high school ball at Godwin Heights, just outside of Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was a three-star prospect. 247Sports had him ranked No. 17 among recruits from the state of Michigan in the class of 2021 and No. 81 among defensive linemen nationally.
As a recruit, Buckley had also received offers from Michigan State, Michigan, Oregon, Florida State, Minnesota, Purdue, Arkansas and TCU, among others, but ultimately chose Nebraska.
Buckley had visited Michigan State on Saturday after entering the transfer portal on May 2.
The addition follows the Spartans' pickup of another transfer defensive lineman -- edge rusher Tyler Gillison from Cincinnati.
Michigan State is aggressively acting on responding to its departures of defensive tackles Derrick Harmon and Simeon Barrow Jr. Monday has been a big day for the program, but there is still more that needs to be done in the portal department.
Buckley has two years of eligibility remaining.
