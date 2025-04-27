How MSU's Luke Newman Fits With the Chicago Bears
In the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Michigan State offensive lineman Luke Newman. Will Newman have a chance to make an impact on this Bears offense, or will he be fighting to make the team?
Newman brings valuable experience and versatility to the Bears' offensive line room. He had an impressive career at Holy Cross, where he started 37 games in a row at left tackle and was an FCS All-American. He transferred to Michigan State in 2024, started all 12 games at left guard, and was named All-Big Ten honorable mention.
Newman may have gone undrafted had it not been for his Pro Day, which helped to boost his stock. He had an impressive 35-inch vertical jump and pumped out 29 reps on the bench press. His tests showed his athleticism and strength, key traits for an NFL offensive lineman.
For the Bears, Newman brings much-needed experience at tackle and guard, and most importantly, he provides depth. Chicago's offensive line struggled mightily last season to protect Caleb Williams, and they are in a rebuild with new head coach Ben Johnson. With that being said, the Bears signed three offensive linemen in free agency, as well as drafting offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo in the second round of the draft.
Guards Joe Thuney (Kansas City) and Jonah Jackson (LA), who were both brought in by Chicago, solidify the guard position. This gives Newman his best chance at seeing the field at the tackle position, where he and Trapilo (Chicago's second-round pick) will compete for a spot. However, the Bears have a new buzz around them this season, and the current offensive linemen will be determined to prove they still belong.
As a sixth-round pick, Newman has his work cut out for him to make the active roster in 2025, and he will need to quickly adjust to the speed of the NFL. If he can build on the foundation that he laid at Holy Cross and Michigan State, he could become a solid and reliable piece with the Bears. Whether that is as a backup lineman or starting on the interior.
One thing we know for sure: Luke Newman's work ethic and toughness will allow him to make the most out of his NFL opportunity.
