WATCH: Michigan State's Luke Newman Speaks at Pro Day
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's Luke Newman left a strong impression at the Spartans' Pro Day on Wednesday.
The offensive lineman recorded a 35-inch vertical jump, the second-highest of all offensive linemen at the NFL Combine.
Newman's 29 bench-press reps was fourth-most of any offensive lineman at the combine.
He addressed the media after his performance. You can watch below:
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith also spoke to the media at Wednesday's event. Below is a transcript from his opening statement:
Smith: "Well, exciting day, but also exciting time. I just got to touch on basketball, both teams, wish them the best of luck. So fun watching those teams compete and having great success and Coach [Tom] Izzo and all of that. Hockey, same way. I actually saw Adam [Nightingale] yesterday, doing some recruiting with him. And a big game Saturday night. And so fun to see those guys continue to make us proud. Big-time day today. 14 of our guys putting the final touches on their career. So well represented, and it's an exciting day, and I feel, really, pretty pleased with what they were able to do today."
Newman, a native of Bloomfield Hills, spent his first four collegiate seasons at Holy Cross, where he was named to three All-Patriot First Teams and two All-America Teams.
He would transfer to Michigan State for his final year of eligibility. He started all 12 games at left guard and was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention.
“I feel like Michigan State did a very good job preparing me for that level,” Newman said on Wednesday. "I’ve gotten able to learn a lot, I’ve gotten to showcase who I am as a person, and not just a player. It’s really been challenging but very rewarding.”
Newman participated in this year's East-West Shrine Bowl and is currently pursuing an NFL career.
There are certainly NFL teams that could use a player like Newman on their offensive line. He showed that even before Michigan State and did it once again as a Spartan, yet was not invited to the NFL Combine.
Newman's showing on Wednesday should help his endeavor to reach the league.
