Ranking MSU's Top Three Defensive Players
The Michigan State Spartans had one of the better defensive units last season, despite being a 5-7 team. The offense struggled to stay on the field which gave the defense a worse outlook than it should have been. There will be some names to watch out for in this year's starting group.
Here is a breakdown of Michigan State's top three defensive players heading into this season.
1. Free Safety, Malik Spencer (Sr.)
Spencer is one of the strongest veterans on this year's team and a guy with NFL potential. CBS Sports' Josh Edwards tabbed Spencer as the No. 45 player in his 2026 NFL Draft prospect list after the Spartan secondary defender earned 44 tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception last year.
Spencer will play alongside transfer senior Joshua Eaton from Texas State and senior returner Nikai Martinez. That will be the lifeline of the Spartans' secondary and should be a great starting trio to give this defense a much-needed boost.
2. Defensive Tackle, Grady Kelly (Sr.)
The Florida State transfer pass rusher is expected to do big things for the Spartans this year. After three strong seasons at Colorado State, Kelly transferred to the Seminoles for the 2024 season and quickly transferred once again after having one of their worst seasons in school history.
Kelly has 3.5 career sacks, 98 tackles in his four collegiate years and wants to end his career on the right note with head coach Jonathan Smith and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi.
He will line up as the right defensive tackle while returning redshirt junior Alex VanSumeren will be on the left. The two of them should find more success in pressuring the quarterback after the Spartans had just 19 sacks last year in 12 games.
3. Linebacker, Jordan Hall (Sr.)
Hall is a make-or-break type of player for MSU this season, and its success can go as far as he does.
After recording 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks in his freshman season in 2023, Hall took a step backward with a sackless sophomore year and just 24 tackles as he played behind former Spartans Cal Haladay and Jordan Turner. It is now Hall's time to shine once again as the commander of MSU's defense.
