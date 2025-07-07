Predicting MSU's Starting Defense in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans have question marks on defense, but the coaching staff made an effort to improve that side of the ball this offseason.
Joe Rossi’s unit had good moments last season but faltered down the stretch, causing the team to miss a bowl game for the third straight season.
Many of MSU’s top contributors from last season are no longer with the team, as some have gone on to the NFL or transferred out. Rossi and Jonathan Smith will look to find players to replace that production.
With that in mind, who will be the Spartans’ starters on defense in 2025?
Let’s predict who will earn those roles.
Defensive line: Jalen Thompson, Quindarius Dunnigan, Grady Kelly, David Santiago
The Spartans will see several players rotate in on the interior and off the edge, but these four players will see the bulk of snaps.
Thompson has been a major contributor for the last two seasons and will look to be a leader for this group entering his junior season. He did not record a sack last season, which should change this year.
Dunnigan enters his seventh season of college football, while Kelly comes over from Florida State. Santiago will be in a competition for the opposite rush-end spot.
Linebackers: Jordan Hall and Wayne Matthews III
Hall lost a starting spot last season after an impressive freshman campaign, but he will be back as the starting middle linebacker for Rossi this season. He is an impressively instinctual player who thrives defending the run and in coverage.
Matthews was a solid player when he saw the field last season, and his elite coverage ability should keep him on the field this year.
MSU will also see players like Darius Snow rotate in, while young players like Marcellius Pulliam and Semaj Bridgeman will also see the field.
Secondary: Joshua Eaton, Nihjay Burt, Malcolm Bell, Nikai Martinez, Malik Spencer
That’s right, the Spartans’ starting corners will all be transfers. Spencer is the only non-transfer in the secondary.
Eaton has taken the CB1 reins almost immediately, and he will use his length and athleticism to slow down the top receivers in the Big Ten. Burt has been impressive in the slot throughout the spring, while Bell has totaled 13 passes defended in his career.
Martinez and Spencer are the best part of this defense; two experienced safeties who can take the ball away.
What will this defense do in 2025? We will find out when they take the field against Western Michigan at the end of August.
You can stay up to date with all of our coverage of Michigan State football when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and don't forget to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, don't forget to follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.