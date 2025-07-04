Early Look at MSU's 2025 Opponents: Maryland
One of Michigan State's few memorable games last season was its Week 2 road win over Maryland.
This time around, it might not be as tough a matchup for the Spartans, though you never really know, especially considering the questions surrounding this year's team.
Maryland finished 4-8 last season, and nobody is really expecting it to make a vast improvement in 2025.
The Terrapins lost several players to the NFL and a number of others to the transfer portal. They have two new coordinators and are essentially starting from scratch.
Maryland lost quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., who transferred to Wisconsin. It will have a quarterback battle likely between freshman quarterback Malik Washington, a former four-star prospect, and transfer redshirt junior Justyn Martin, who came over from UCLA. He is also a former four-star.
The Terrapins lost their leading rusher, Roman Hemby, who transferred to Indiana, and their leading receiver, Tai Felton, who was drafted by the Vikings.
It's safe to say this is going to be a new-look offense, which rarely results in immediate success.
Defensively, the Terrapins will have a number of returners in the box but did lose their leading tackle from last season, linebacker Ruban Hyppolite II, who was drafted by the Chicaog Bears, and linebacker Caleb Wheatland, who transferred to Auburn.
They did add some key transfers, but overall, this unit doesn't jump off the page either.
Michigan State will have the benefit of playing in its home state, as the Spartans will be playing at Ford Field for this regular-season finale.
With the expectations surrounding this team not being very high, this game could very well dictate whether Michigan State makes a bowl game or not. And if this game is what it comes down to, the Spartans will absolutely have to capitalize on the venue, as well as what should be a mediocre Maryland team at best.
The Spartans last played at Ford Field for their regular-season finale against Penn State in 2023, an embarrassing contest for Michigan State, which was shut out, 42-0. Fortunately for the Spartans, this should be a more ideal matchup.
Keep up with all of our coverage of Michigan State football when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and don't forget to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
We're also on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.