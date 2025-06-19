What Must Happen for MSU to Make a Bowl Game
The Michigan State Spartans know they must play postseason football in 2025.
It would be unacceptable for Jonathan Smith’s team to miss the postseason for the second consecutive year, which would also be the fourth year since 2021.
Fans are tired of seeing a losing team in East Lansing, as many have grown accustomed to the team making a bowl game every year. It is a foreign concept to see MSU at the bottom of the Big Ten year after year.
With a year under his belt and several players returning, Smith could lead the Spartans back to the postseason. However, his team would have to do several things to make that happen.
What will it take for MSU to play in a bowl game in 2025? Let’s identify the three most important elements.
Offensive line play - This was one of MSU’s weakest spots in 2025.
The Spartans could not generate much of a running game, and Aidan Chiles was under pressure far too often. The best teams in college football have top-tier offensive lines, and MSU needs a much better one to compete in the conference.
Smith and his staff made several moves on the offensive line this season, so he and Jim Michalczik must develop those players and produce a much better offensive line. If that becomes a reality, we will see a much more efficient MSU offense.
Pressuring the QB - It goes without saying how poor the Spartans’ pass rush was last season.
Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi knows that his unit cannot replicate last year’s performance if they want to be back in the postseason next year. He does not often dial up pressure, but he may be forced to adjust due to how last season went.
MSU has a few talented pass rushers who could get after the quarterback. It does not have to sack the QB every time but getting him off his rhythm is one of the best defensive game plans. The Spartans must create pressure if they want to win more games.
Reducing turnovers - As many Spartan fans know, Chiles turned the ball over far too often last season.
While he improved towards the end of the year, Chiles cannot put the ball in harm’s way as much as he did in 2024. After a full year as the starter and Jon Boyer back as his quarterbacks coach, we can expect to see a much more confident Chiles leading the way next season.
If he is not worried about turning the ball over, Chiles could create many more explosive plays next season. MSU’s offense could be in the upper half of the Big Ten if that becomes the case.
