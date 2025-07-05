Why MSU's Matt Gulbin Will be an Upgrade at Center
It is imperative for the Michigan State Spartans to be better along the offensive line in 2025.
One can argue that the offensive line was the main reason behind the team’s lack of success. The team failed to run the football effectively or hold up in the pocket long enough for Aidan Chiles to make a throw.
Jonathan Smith, Jim Michalczik, and the Spartan staff knew how unacceptable the O-Line play was last season, so they hit the transfer portal hard for trench talent.
They found a few good players who will start immediately, which should lead to an overall upgrade in offensive line play.
Among the players they brought in was former Wake Forest center Matt Gulbin. He will take over as the starting center, replacing Tanner Miller, who did not have the season many expected him to in 2024.
The center is one of the most important positions in football, as he touches the football on every single play. Centers also call out protections, which allow the other linemen to know where they need to go or who they need to block.
Gulbin did this at a high level for the Demon Deacons last season, earning a 74.1 Pro Football Focus grade. That would have been the highest grade among any Spartan lineman in 2024.
Gulbin played guard for Wake Forest last season, appearing at center in the final game of the season. He allowed only two pressures and no sacks in that game, so MSU fans should be encouraged about his potential as he transitions full-time to the new position.
The relationship between a quarterback and a center is one of the most important parts of football, and Chiles had a strong relationship with Miller, as the two played together at Oregon State.
Chiles must now develop that relationship and chemistry with Gulbin, with whom he will spend lots of time. As long as those two are getting along well, the offense has a chance to be vastly improved.
Gulbin was a good run and pass-blocker last season, and he could be the Spartans’ best offensive lineman.
As long as he and Chiles develop chemistry and he continues to block at a high level, he will be an upgrade at center.
