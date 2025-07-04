Michigan State Must Give Aidan Chiles Freedom
With it being the Fourth of July, freedom is front and center.
The Michigan State Spartans must give their quarterback freedom in 2025, as they expect a lot out of Aidan Chiles next season.
Chiles’ 2024 campaign as a full-time starter was a mixed bag. There were moments of layered throws, arm strength, and dazzling plays with his legs, but there were also head-scratching turnovers that made fans question whether he is the right player for the job.
As the season went on, Chiles threw fewer interceptions and fumbled a lot less. He did not see the field well in the first half of the season, which improved with more reps.
Jonathan Smith and the Spartans staff must not hold Chiles back or change anything about his game moving forward. If he continues to make mistakes, it will be worth it because of the explosive plays he will also create.
Chiles is an incredibly gifted quarterback. He has size, arm strength, and the ability to scramble for yards.
Smith and his staff worked hard to improve the roster around Chiles for the 2025 season. He did not have a good run game, an offensive line, or exceptional receivers in his first season as a starter.
Players like Conner Moore, Chrishon McCray, Omari Kelly and Elijah Tau-Tolliver will help Chiles be a better quarterback. A better supporting cast will make his life easier.
Those players will help, but Chiles’ connection with sophomore wide receiver Nick Marsh will be one of the most appealing elements of this football team. Marsh is one of the best receivers in college football, and an expanded role will show that.
Chiles will look much more comfortable in 2025 after having a year under his belt. With Jon Boyer reuniting with him as his quarterbacks coach, Chiles will look like a whole new QB.
The offensive staff should not limit Chiles but instead open up the playbook for him. He is one year wiser and can handle a heavier workload.
Chiles needs a little less coaching in 2025 than he did in 2024. If the staff turns him loose and lets him play freely, he will reward them with turnover-free football and more explosive plays.
