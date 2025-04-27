Former Spartan Captain Hansen Earns Minicamp Invite
A trio of Michigan State Spartans were signed as undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
A few other Spartans will get their shot at moving on to the next level, having received invites to various NFL teams' minicamps. One of them was former Michigan State team captain Maverick Hansen, who was invited to the Indianapolis Colts' minicamp, as announced by Michigan State football.
Hansen had spent six years at Michigan State, lettering in five seasons.
Last year, the defensive lineman totaled 14 tackles, two for loss, half a sack, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery while playing in all 12 games, three of which he started.
Hansen had a career year in 2022 when he posted a career-best 41 tackles, one for a loss and a fumble recovery while playing in all 12 games.
The Spartan product was also a key piece of Michigan State's 2021 squad that went 11-2 with a victory in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. He recorded 26 tackles, career-bests in tackles for loss (six) and sacks (3.5), and a pass defensed while playing in all 13 contests with three starts.
In 53 games with the Spartans, Hansen totaled 104 tackles, 11 for loss, 5.5 sacks, three passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.
Hansen was excellent in the classroom, having been a five-time Academic All-Big honoree, two-time Academic All-District honoree, four-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and two-time William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist. He was also named to the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society last year.
Hansen had a solid Pro Day last month, putting up 31 bench press reps, more than any defensive tackle at the NFL Combine.
The Spartans who signed UDFA deals were running backs Nate Carter and Kay'ron Lynch-Adams and kicker Jonathan Kim. Former Spartan offensive lineman Luke Newman was selected by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round of the draft.
A native of Farmington Hills, Hansen was a three-star prospect from Farmington Hills Harrison High School. He had been ranked the No. 18 class of 2018 prospect in Michigan and the No. 60 defensive tackle in his class, per 247Sports.
