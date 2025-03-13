WATCH: Michigan State's Maverick Hansen Speaks at Pro Day
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's Maverick Hansen was one of 14 Spartans to participate in the program's Pro Day on Wednesday.
Hansen went through three different regimes throughout his career at Michigan State -- he saw the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows.
Now, Hansen is pursuing a career in the NFL, hence his participation in the Pro Day.
The longtime Spartan addressed the media after his showing. You can watch below:
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith also spoke to the media at Wednesday's event. Below is a transcript from his opening statement:
Smith: "Well, exciting day, but also exciting time. I just got to touch on basketball, both teams, wish them the best of luck. So fun watching those teams compete and having great success and Coach [Tom] Izzo and all of that. Hockey, same way. I actually saw Adam [Nightingale] yesterday, doing some recruiting with him. And a big game Saturday night. And so fun to see those guys continue to make us proud. Big-time day today. 14 of our guys putting the final touches on their career. So well represented, and it's an exciting day, and I feel, really, pretty pleased with what they were able to do today."
Hansen was part of former Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio's final season as the Spartans' head coach. He redshirted that year before playing three-plus seasons under Mel Tucker, including the majority of the 2023 season under former interim head coach Harlon Barnett. He then, of course, spent his final season under Smith.
Hansen was part of Michigan State's 2021 11-2 squad that won the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Just two seasons later, he and the Spartans won just four games.
In his six years with the Spartans, Hansen totaled 104 tackles, 11 for loss, 5.5 sacks, three passes defensed and two fumble recoveries in 53 games.
No Spartan was invited to this year's NFL Combine, but those 14 who participated in the Pro Day were able to demonstrate their talents to NFL scouts, and we should see some find homes at the next level this spring, whether it be as draft picks or undrafted free agents.
