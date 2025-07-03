Is Michigan State Becoming a Football Destination?
There’s no doubt that Michigan State has built itself into one of the top programs in basketball and hockey, but on the gridiron, it always seemed like the “little brother” to the University of Michigan.
However, more and more, it’s looking like East Lansing has risen in the ranks of destinations for recruits.
MSU's 2025 class was ranked 57th in the nation, per 247Sports, while in 2026, it has skyrocketed to 31st.
And it hasn’t been due to just the ability to lure talent from across the country, Jonathan Smith and his staff are actively getting ahead of the game by flipping recruits from other schools.
The Spartans were able to flip multiple recruits last month, and it’s a longer list than normal: safety Brayden Thomas from Iowa State, wide receiver Tyren Wortham from UCF and safety Jordan Vann from Virginia.
And it’s all due to connecting with the players in any way they can.
Thomas admittedly wasn't too familiar with MSU, but once he got boots on the ground, it already felt like home.
“I didn’t know much about Michigan State going into the visit, but once I stepped on campus, I learned a lot and I loved it there,” the prospect relayed to Michigan State Spartans On SI's Caleb Sisk. “I committed yesterday as soon as I got home from my OV, and Coach (James) Adams (safeties coach) and everyone were very excited."
Wortham was a big surprise to all, but it shouldn’t be a surprise that wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins worked his magic.
Wortham, being a Florida kid, committed to UCF because of his Florida roots, but Michigan State wasn’t the only suitor. He had offers from Georgia, Kansas State, Ole Miss and Iowa.
Flipping a Floridian for the cold winters of East Lansing? It either had to be a hefty NIL deal, or the promises to turn him into a star were as clear as day.
One thing’s for sure though: Hawkins gets guys.
On top of Wortham, he was able to snag Zachary Washington, a wide receiver from Wheaton, IL, who was aggressively being recruited by Wisconsin.
Of course, Washington had a personal connection with MSU backup QB Alessio Milivojevic as teammates, but Hawkins made sure to take a run at him.
In seasons past, the Spartans typically wouldn’t be considered. MSU has built a solid pipeline of NFL players like Kirk Cousins, Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor, but is there a chance that the pipeline gets deeper?
They won’t stop until they do.
