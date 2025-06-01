Which Michigan State Alum is Poised for a Breakout?
Could 2025 be the breakout season that Michigan State alum and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor has been patiently waiting for?
Judd Zulgad from Purple Daily, a podcast from SKOR North, believes it is.
Nicknamed “Speedy,” Nailor always had a knack for separating himself from his competition, but sometimes speed is half the battle.
“(Jalen) Nailor has switched his number from 83 to 1," Zulgad said. "He’s also switched his body. He is bigger, stronger, he has definitely gained weight. Not fat, but muscle.”
Nailor was a big part of Michigan State’s program in his junior and senior seasons before he was drafted by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. As a Spartan, he tallied over 1,400 receiving yards and accrued 12 touchdowns, all while averaging 17 yards per catch in four seasons.
Despite the depth ahead of him in Jefferson and Addison, Nailor managed to have a mini-breakout year in his third NFL season and played a critical part in the Vikings holding the best record in the NFC.
He hauled in over 400 receiving yards with a staggering six touchdowns, and a smidge under 15 yards per catch.
Zulgad went on to speculate that a possible suspension for Jordan Addison, who currently serves as the WR2 in Minnesota, is looming. That could potentially open the door for Nailor to get WR2 reps behind superstar receiver Justin Jefferson.
Not only that, but it could pay massive dividends for Nailor’s future. If he performs at an even higher level than his 2024 season, it can translate into a sizable payday in 2026.
“If he has a big year, he is going to a) get paid and b) probably sign with a team where he can be at the very least, I think, the number two receiver at least going into their training camp in 2026,” Zulgad continued.
Minnesota also drafted receiver Tai Felton out of Maryland in the third round to give Nailor some competition.
Nailor will need to replicate or improve on last season, but it doesn’t look like Felton will get much playing time over the fourth-year receiver. ESPN’s Mike Clay has him listed as Minnesota’s fifth wide receiver behind Nailor and Rondale Moore, who was signed this offseason.
Nailor’s presence creates a whole new dynamic in Minneapolis, especially with a rookie quarterback in J.J. McCarthy. If Addison does end up getting suspended, expect to see Nailor lining out wide, and once Addison returns, Nailor will then return to his usual slot position.
He’s always had the speed to be great in the NFL, but now with the strength and polish to his game, it can unlock a whole new part of his game.
If muscle matches the moment, the name Jalen Nailor may be a name we all remember from Minnesota’s 2025 season.
