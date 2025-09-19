MSU's Marsh, Frazier Expected to Play against USC
Michigan State fans got some very good news on the injury front on Friday afternoon, as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that both star wide receiver Nick Marsh and starting running back Makhi Frazier are expected to play against USC on Saturday night.
The Spartans are certainly underdogs in this one, so having those two starting sophomores that are their best players at two different skill positions is quite important.
Marsh's and Frazier's game against the Trojans is set to kick off at 11 p.m. ET on FOX.
Nick Marsh's Season So Far
Marsh appears to be making a leap from his freshman to his sophomore year. He leads Michigan State in receptions (16), receiving yards (194) and receiving touchdowns (3).
Against Youngstown State, Marsh had six catches for 94 yards in the first half before missing the final 30+ minutes of the game with a lower-body injury that put his status for the USC game in doubt. He was also a critical component of Michigan State's victory over Boston College in Week 2, catching five passes for 68 yards and two scores.
Adding him back to a wide receiver corps with Omari Kelly, Chrishon McCray, Rodney Bullard Jr., and Evan Boyd certainly opens up a lot more options for MSU's offense and Aidan Chiles.
Makhi Frazier's Season So Far
Frazier's 2025 season has been pretty solid so far. His first two games were about as good as anyone could've hoped for, rushing for 103 yards and a score against Western Michigan and 81 yards against Boston College. Those were breakout performances for Frazier, who only ran for 21 yards on seven carries all season while he was a true freshman.
Things were tough against Youngstown State --- 12 carries for just 22 yards --- as Frazier couldn't really find any room and, like Marsh, had a lower-body injury that made people worried that he would miss Saturday's game against USC.
If Frazier were to have missed this game, it probably would have been a steady diet of touches for Brandon Tullis and Elijah Tau-Tolliver on the ground.
