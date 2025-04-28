MSU Needs Nikai Martinez to be Consistent Again
Not much went right for the Michigan State Spartans on the football field in 2024.
The team went 5-7 and missed a bowl game for the third consecutive season. Jonathan Smith’s squad started off on a positive note, but the Spartans sputtered down the stretch, winning just one of their final four games.
MSU looked uncompetitive on both sides of the ball in several crucial games last season, something that must improve in 2025; otherwise, whispers of doubt regarding Smith’s ability to lead the team will grow louder.
However, not everything was sour for the Spartans. One player who was consistent all season long was safety Nikai Martinez.
Entering his second season in East Lansing, MSU needs Martinez to remain consistent if it wants to end its postseason drought.
In fact, the Spartans may need Martinez to step up some, as Dillon Tatum, who was expected to be a leader in the secondary, has entered the transfer portal.
In 2024, Martinez totaled 51 tackles, three for loss, two passes defended, and two interceptions. According to Pro Football Focus, Martinez was the highest-graded safety on the team at 71.8.
Per PFF, Martinez was targeted 21 times and allowed just 11 receptions for 112 yards and only one touchdown that came against Ohio State.
It was hard to notice as the Spartans’ output was poor throughout the season, but Martinez stood out as one of the team’s best defensive players. He appeared in all 12 games, luckily avoiding the injury bug that seemed to affect several of his teammates.
Martinez was stellar defending the run and may have been better in coverage. He had an impressive interception in the Iowa game, jumping in front of a Cade McNamara overthrow and returning the ball into Hawkeye territory.
It is unknown which players will be around Martinez, other than his running mate Malik Spencer, but MSU needs Martinez to step up and be a leader.
He is entering his fourth season as a college football player, so young defenders will look to him and his experience in big moments.
If Martinez has another season similar to his 2024 campaign, the defense likely did its job to help the Spartans snap their bowl-less streak.
